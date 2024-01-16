Make a reservation today!
Cast Iron Tavern
Featured Items
- Hot Chicken$25.49
Our signature dish! Hand breaded chicken breast brushed with honey cayenne glaze. Topped with house - made bread & butter pickles and served with loaded mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables
- Bread Pudding$11.29
Classic bread pudding... we deep fry it. Creme anglaise, homemade whipped cream, and powdered sugar
Food
Appetizer
- Candied Bacon$9.49
Thick cut bacon with a house made sweet and spicy candy coating.
- Deviled Eggs$13.29
Six deviled eggs with pesto, crispy bacon, and balsamic reduction
- Blue Bacon Chips$13.49
Crispy fried potato chips topped with chunky blue cheese dressing, bacon, balsamic glaze, and green onions
- Thai Chili Brussels$11.79
Fried brussels tossed in sweet and spicy chili vinaigrette topped with crunchy toasted peanuts and fresh mint
- Cheese Curds$11.79
Hand breaded white cheddar cheese curds served with sriracha ranch and topped with parmesan
- Roasted Beets and Burrata$13.79
Roasted beets with creamy burrata cheese,
- Hot Wings 1/2 Dozen$12.00
Served with celery, carrots, and your choice of house blended sauce or rub. Comes with ranch or blue cheese
- Hot Wings Full Dozen$18.00
Served with celery, carrots, and your choice of house blended sauce or rub. Comes with ranch or blue cheese
Salads and Soups
- Beet and Carrot Salad$15.09
Mixed Greens with chili roasted carrots, beets, blue cheese, toasted almonds, re onions, and cucumber with balsamic vinaigrette
- Bacon and Blue Salad$15.09
Mixed greens with bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions. Topped with crispy onion strings, tossed in house-made creamy lemon herb vinaigrette
- Warm Brussels Salad$15.09Out of stock
Roasted brussels sprouts, goat cheese, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, bacon and balsamic glaze
- Squash and Apple Salad$15.09
Mixed greens with roasted butternut squash, apple, red onions, goat cheese, and candied walnuts with creamy lemon herb vinaigrette
- C.I. House Salad 1/2$6.00
Mixed greens with cucumber, tomato, onion, and croutons.
- C.I. House Salad Full$12.00
Mixed greens with cucumber, tomato, onion, and croutons.
- Caesar 1/2$6.00
Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed with caesar, parmesan, and croutons
- Caesar Full$12.00
Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed with caesar, parmesan, and croutons
- Green Chili Cup$6.50
Coors braised sofrito pork chili topped with shredded cheese and green onions. Served with flour or corn tortillas
- Green Chili Bowl$13.00
Coors braised sofrito pork chili topped with shredded cheese and green onions. Served with flour or corn tortillas
- Soup of Day Cup$5.00
- Soup of Day Bowl$10.00
Sandwiches
- Cubano$17.63
Coors braised pork, ham, swiss, pickles, and dijon on a toasted telera roll
- Reuben$17.63
Hot seared pastrami with sauerkraut 1000 island and swiss cheese on toasted rye bread
- Chicken and Apple$17.63
Grilled chicken with fresh apple, pesto, spring mix, red onion and goat cheese on a toasted telera roll
- Burrata Caprese$17.10
Burrata cheese, roasted tomato and garlic confit, pesto, gresh basil, balsamic glaze and spring mix on a telera roll
- Regular BLT$16.05
Thick cut bacon tomato, green leaf lettuce and mayo on texas toast.
- Candied BLT$17.10
Thick cut house candied bacon tomato, green leaf lettuce and mayo on texas toast.
Mac and Cheese
- Short Rib Mac$19.20
Braised short rib, garlic herb, mushrooms, creamy horseradish sauce and au jus
- Chicken Mac$18.68
Grilled chicken breast, broccoli and bacon, topped with grated parmesan, herbs and bread crumbs
- Green Chili Mac$18.15
Colorado green chli mac and cheese topped with Coors braised crispy pork, sofrito salsa and green onions
- Veggie Mac$18.15
Sauteed broccoli, zuchini, mushrooms and red prppers. Tossed with pesto mac and cheese topped with diced tomato and basil
Burgers
- Western Burger$18.89
Pepper jack, onion strings
- Mushroom Burger$18.68
Garlic Herb button mushrooms and swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and mayo
- Candied Bacon Burger$19.20
House candied bacon and cheddar cheese. Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, and mayo
- Spicy Goat Burger$19.20
Bacon, grilled jalapenos, goat cheese, and sriracha. Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and mayo
- Tavern Blue Burger$18.89
House made steak sauce, blue cheese, grilled onions. Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and mayo
- Cast Iron Burger$16.79
House Classic 1/2 LB burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and mayo
Steaks
Entrees
- Short Rib Entrée$28.00
Boneless beef short rib with horseradish mashed potatoes, sauteed bacon brussels sprouts, and pan reduction sauce
- Salmon Rissoto$27.49
Grilled salmon fillet over butternut squash risotto. Topped with sautee of roasted tomato, fresh basil, and roasted garlic cloves. Garnished with micro arugula and charred lemon
Kids
Sides To Go
- Crème Brulee$8.99Out of stock
Only available for dine-in Caramel sauce and flaky sea salt in our decadent creme brulee
- Pot De Crème$8.99Out of stock
Only available for dine-in Chocolate pot de creme with marshmello fluff topped with graham cracker and homemade whipped cream
- Apple Cobbler$9.49Out of stock
Only available for dine-in Golden delicious apples and golden raisins with ice cream and caramel sauce
N/A Bevs
N/A Beverages
- Coke$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Root Beer$3.50
- Dr. Pepper$3.50
- Ice Tea$3.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Coffee$3.50
- Milk$3.50
- Apple Juice$3.50
- Arnold Palmer$3.50
- Chocolate Milk$3.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.50
- Decaf$3.50
- Ginger Beer$5.00
- Grapefruit Juice$3.50
- Hot Tea$5.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.50
- Orange Juice$3.50
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- Hot Choc$4.00
Beer
Draft Beer
Bottles and Cans
- Angry Orchard$6.00
- Athletic N/A$6.50
- Bud Light$5.00
- Budweiser$5.00
- Coors Btl$5.00
- Coors Light Btl$5.00
- Coors N/A$5.00
- Corona$5.50
- Dales Pale Ale$6.50
- Elderflower Cider$7.00
- Golden Haze$8.00
- Gruvi N/A$6.50
- Guinness$7.00
- Heinekin 0.0$5.00
- High Noon$6.00
- Holidaily Blonde$7.50
- Hop Lark N/A$6.00
- Jiant Hard Tea$6.50
- Miller Light$5.00
- PBR$5.00
- Stella$6.00
- Thirst Mutalator N/A$6.00
- White Claw Black Cherry$5.50
- White Claw Mango$5.50
- Truly Teq$6.00
- Maui Ipa$7.00
- Tangerine Yum$6.00
Wine
Red Wine
White Wine
- House Chard$8.00
- Le Crèma Chard$12.00
- Pertico Pinot Grigio$11.00
- Three Brooms Sav Blanc$12.00
- Stel + Mar Rose$11.00
- Summer Water Rose$11.00
- Zonin Prosecco$11.00
- BTL House Chard$36.00
- BTL La Crema$48.00
- BTL Pertico Pinot Grigio$44.00
- BTL Three Brooms$48.00
- BTL Stel + Mar Rose$44.00
- BTL Summer Water Rose$44.00
- BTL Zonin Prosecco$44.00
Cocktails
Cast Iron Cocktails
- Sage Advice$13.00
- Royal Street Brew$14.00
- Golden City Sling$14.00
- Cabrita Margarita$13.00
- Black Manhattan #2$14.00
- Lighthouse$12.00
- Whiskey a Co'Co'$12.00
- Apres and Slay Cider$12.00
- Jones Old Fashion$13.00
- Coin Margarita$12.00
- Pinetree Press N/A$7.00
- Refill Pinetree
- Cloud 9 N/A$7.00
- Refill Cloud 9
- St Elder Mule$12.00
- Rotating Cocktail$11.00
- PB Old Fash$11.00
- French 76$12.00
- Molly Mule$11.00